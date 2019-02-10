|
|
Elsie May Forsythe Summerville - Elsie May Cannon Forsythe, 80, widow of Ronald Harvey Forsythe, of Summerville, SC passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Parks Funeral Home from 6 - 8 o'clock. Burial will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Summerville/ Dorchester Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge No. 48, 300 West 2nd North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Elsie was born March 18, 1938 in Chestertown, MD, a daughter of the late Daniel Emory Cannon and Elsie Mae Robinson Cannon. She was a retired secretary with Charleston Southern University. Elsie was a longtime volunteer for Trident Medical Center and a longtime member of Riverbend Baptist Church. Survivors include her two sons, Ron Forsythe (Sarah), Jason Forsythe (Angela); her daughter, Pam Crawford; and five grandchildren, Hailey Moore, David Crawford, Sarah Crawford, Elizabeth Garris, and Alexandra Forsythe. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019