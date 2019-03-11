In Loving Memory Of EMILE LAWRENCE ERICKSON IV "E.L." May 2, 1977 ~ March 12, 2009 Daddy, We see you in our dreams and know you watch over us when we see a rainbow we know you made that for us. Daddy we love you so much and miss you. Thank you for being our daddy till we meet again We love you always. Love, Kylee (Shorty) and Emile (Buddy).
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019