In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMILE LAWRENCE "E.L." ERICKSON IV. View Sign

In Loving Memory Of EMILE LAWRENCE ERICKSON IV "E.L." May 2, 1977 ~ March 12, 2009 The sun was shinning, the birds were singing on this day 10 years ago when you went to heaven. El, your missed and loved so much. A day does not go by, we hear your laughter, see your smile and feel you are with us. Your Daddy and I are so proud of the man and father your are. When the sun shines, your smiling down on us. When the rain hits our face, your saying don't cry, I am okay. When the stars shine bright, you are watching over us. Till we see each other again, Love you to the moon and back. Your are Angle above, Love you my Son. Love, Momma, Daddy, John, Micky, Mark, Mary, Steven, Katie, and so many more Friends and Family.



In Loving Memory Of EMILE LAWRENCE ERICKSON IV "E.L." May 2, 1977 ~ March 12, 2009 The sun was shinning, the birds were singing on this day 10 years ago when you went to heaven. El, your missed and loved so much. A day does not go by, we hear your laughter, see your smile and feel you are with us. Your Daddy and I are so proud of the man and father your are. When the sun shines, your smiling down on us. When the rain hits our face, your saying don't cry, I am okay. When the stars shine bright, you are watching over us. Till we see each other again, Love you to the moon and back. Your are Angle above, Love you my Son. Love, Momma, Daddy, John, Micky, Mark, Mary, Steven, Katie, and so many more Friends and Family. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close