Emily Shieder Craven Round O, SC - Emily Shieder Craven, wife of Paul Mosley Craven, of Round O, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home with Reverends Naveen Balakrish, Duane Woosley, Bobby Etheridge officiating. Pallbearers will be Scotty Craven, Steven Craven, Huey Shieder, David Wimberly, Kevin Canaday and Robert Canaday. Burial will follow in the Bonnie Rest Cemetery, Ridgeville. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Emily was born on March 31, 1946, a daughter of the late John Henry and Blanche Emma Walters Mizell. She was a teaching assistant with Dorchester School District #4 and a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. She was the former owner of Downtown Antiques and Collectables in Walterboro, enjoyed crafts, and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, James Allen Shieder, Sr. and her twin brother, Edward Hugh Mizzell, brother, Rev. James Mizell, grandson, Mark Aaron Sutton, Sr., and a son-in-law, Bobby Garner. Surviving is her husband, Paul M. Craven, two sons; James A. (Carol) Shieder, Jr. and Ethan "Eddie" (Stephanie) Shieder all of Round O; two daughters; Wanda S. Garner of Bowman, Cynthia L. (Michael) Bright, Goose Creek; step-children, Scotty (Linda) Craven, Walterboro, Steven S. (Joy) Craven, Crystal (Joe) Hodges, all of Smoaks; a brother, David (Linda) Mizell, Ridgeville; sister, Jan (Ernest) Canaday; sister-in-law, Brenda Mizell, all of Round O; grandchildren; Sabrina Myers, Elizabeth Bright, Rebecca Bright, Trent Shieder, Andrew Shieder, Victoria Shieder, Erica Hiott, Jonathan (Misty) Sutton, Bobby Garner, Jr., Melissa McElveen, Perry Hodges, Jr., Austin Hodges, Daniel Hodges, Ethan Hodges, Brittany (Ryan) Soard, Joshua Craven, Jordan Craven and Garrett Craven; great-grandchildren; Emerson Myers, Logan Hiott, Mark Aaron Sutton, Lil John Sutton, Cheyanne Sutton, Savannah Garner, Kaniyah Garner, and Josiah Barr; aunts, Helen Walters and Vera Murdaugh; mother-in-law, Sallie Mae Craven; special friend, Shirley McFadden. Memorials are suggested to the St. Matthews Baptist Church Building Fund, 2593 Wire Rd., St. George, SC 29477 or The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019
