|
|
Ernest E. Singleton James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ernest E. Singleton are invited to attend his Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, 584 Meeting Street, Charleston , SC. Entombment - Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Singleton is survived by his wife, Lovie Singleton; children, Everette Singleton, Sydria Singleton and Sedrick Singleton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special family members, Maurice Bryant and family and Jesse Bryant and family; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 TIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019