Ethel K. Broughton Charleston - Mrs. Ethel K Broughton, 81, of Charleston SC was called home to the loving arms of our heavenly Father on April 3, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ethel K. Broughton are invited to her funeral service on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. She is survived by her children: Nathanial (Debbie) of Tacoma, WA, and Brenda Broughton of Spokane WA, Lorie Mitchel of Dallas, TX, Reginald and Angel Linda (Terence) Broughton of Charleston SC. She also leaves to cherish her companion Herbert Fleming, eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She had two children, Diana Broughton Garrett and Aaron Fleming, who preceded her in death. Her strong presence here on earth will be greatly missed, but we will carry her with us always. Viewing for Mrs. Broughton will be on the day of service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends may visit the family at 3903 Verde Ave. Apt 2, N Charleston, SC 29405 until Sunday, April 7th, 2019. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneral.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary