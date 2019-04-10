|
Ethel Marie Chisolm Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ethel Marie Chisolm are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Stem Point Cemetery, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Chisolm is survived by her son, Steven Watson (Terri); sister, Delores Richardson Graham; brother, William Keith Richardson (Arlean); grandchildren, Dwajuana Stokes, Dijonna Watson, Imani Watson, Kashief Watson, Nakimah Watson, Rashan Watson, Sarafina Watson, Karimah Faith Shabazz-Watson, Abdul Hakeem Shabazz-Watson, Safiya Watson, and Tariq Watson; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019