Etta Crocker Summerville - Etta "Donnell" Shumpert Crocker entered into eternal rest on the evening of April 25, 2019. Etta Donnell was most recently a resident of Summerville, South Carolina. She was born January 13, 1949, in Charleston, SC, and was the daughter of Annie Ora Poole and Arthur P. Shumpert. She was a believer, and her faith in God and Jesus Christ, plus the love of her close family, friends, and pets, were what she relied on for strength even through the most difficult of times. She was survived by one brother, George Shumpert, plus many extended family members and friends, who love and will miss her greatly. Relatives and close friends of Etta Donnell are welcome to join us for a farewell service at Carolina Memorial Garden Mausoleum located in the back cemetery section on Wed., May 1, 2019, at 3 pm. There will be a time of love, remembrance, and sharing as her cremated remains are placed in their final resting place. Visit our guestbook at



