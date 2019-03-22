Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Eugene Allen Dukes, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Eugene Allen Dukes, Jr., 76, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Eugene was born August 25, 1942 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Eugene Allen Dukes, Sr. and the late Juanita Vaughn Dukes. He was the retired General Manager of Sikes Radio Company. He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl LeGrand of N. Charleston, SC and Leslie Dukes of Columbia, SC; son, Richard Dukes (Cathy) of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Elaine Torres (Ernie) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Kathryn Sanchez of Moncks Corner, SC; brother, Preston Dukes (Rene) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three step-grandchildren, Chrissie Rice, Corey Infinger and Christian Infinger and one step-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2019
