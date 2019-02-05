Mr. Eugene Joy, Sr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Eugene Joy, Sr. and those of his wife, Janette Joy; those of his children, Eugene Harris Joy, Jr. (Chavella), Jonathan Joy, and Ashley Joy-Pouncie (Elliot); and those of his siblings, Christena McCants, Bishop Thomas L. Joy (Alice) and Christopher Y. Joy, Jr. (Condida) are invited to attend his home going service on Thursday, February 7, 2019, 11:00AM at New Israel R.E. Church, 69 Simmons St., Charleston, SC. Interment: 10:00AM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Mr. Joy will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019