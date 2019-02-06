Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eulalie Swinton McFall Fenhagen. View Sign

Eulalie Swinton McFall Fenhagen Pawleys Island, SC - Eulalie Swinton McFall Fenhagen, 88, died peacefully at her home at Arbor Landing, Pawleys Island, SC on Tuesday, February 5. She was born June 5, 1930, in Baltimore MD. She attended Sweetbriar College and graduated from Boston College with a degree in Social Work. Eulalie was married to The Reverend James C. Fenhagen II (deceased April 5, 2012), a noted Episcopal clergyman. She lived in Columbia, SC, Washington DC, Hartford, CT, New York, NY, Georgetown, SC and Pawleys Island, SC. She dearly loved her three children: daughter (Leila, deceased November 7, 2005); sons James Corner Fenhagen III (Julianne) and John McFall Fenhagen, as well as two grandchildren, Aaron David Fenhagen and Jessica Moreno Trahan. Her full life was a unique mix of gracious hospitality, honest critique, passion for social justice, compassion for those in need, and a deep spirituality combined with a feisty spirit and a robust sense of humor. The breadth and depth of her experiences made their way into stories she shared to mentor, enlighten and entertain her family and numerous friends around the world. A funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church on Friday, February 8 at 10 am, and a committal service will be held at St John's Georgetown Parish, Washington, D.C., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 990, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, or Tidelands Community Hospice Inc., 2591 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC, 29440. Sign an online guestbook at



11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass

Murrells Inlet , SC 29576

(843) 651-3295

