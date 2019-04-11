Evelyn Clark Moncks Corner - On Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Evelyn Ray Braddock Clark, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 92. Evelyn was born on May 7, 1926 in Dovesville, SC to Maggie and Carl Braddock. Evelyn was married for 57 years to the love of her life Claude James Clark. They made their home in Charleston where they raised their four children. Evelyn was dedicated to her family and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was very creative and pursued everything from crocheting to ceramics and was an excellent seamstress and painter. She spent many years in a caretaking role for her mother, sister, husband and sons. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Carlton James Clark and son Randal Doyle Clark as well as her brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter Linda Clark Gabriel (Lloyd) and daughter Ginger Clark Arnold (Bob). She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Evelyn's life will be celebrated during visitation from 11 until 12 on 15 April 2019 at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC followed by a service in the chapel and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's name may be made to Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive; second floor, North Charleston, SC 29406. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Clark family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019