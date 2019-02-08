Everett Guy Wiles SUMMERVILLE - Everett Guy Wiles, 89, of Summerville, husband of 60 years to Foy Lennon Wiles, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at home. He was born March 3, 1929, in West Gardiner, Maine, a son of Ernest Guy Wiles and Effie Merrill Wiles. He was a graduate of Gardiner High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired manager from Delta Air Lines. He was a member of Summerville Baptist Church where he was a Life Deacon and was a participant with South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief. He was a Mason and achieved the title of Grand Master. Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Ren Wiles (Tammy) of Raleigh, N.C.; daughters, Janet Wiles Joslin (Brian) of Summerville, the Rev. Mari Wiles of Murfreesboro, N.C.; and Eileen Wiles Hatch (Tom) of Fayetteville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Megan Joslin Gallucci (Matt) of North Charleston; Allison Wiles of Charlotte, N.C.; Ren Wiles Jr. of Raleigh, N.C.; Leighton Hatch of Fayetteville, N.C.; and Sam Hatch of Fayetteville, N.C.; and one great-granddaughter, Aria Gallucci of North Charleston; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Lloyd Wiles, of Zuni, Va. A memorial service will be held at Summerville Baptist Church Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends at a reception after the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Water Mission of N. Charleston, S.C., or to Chowan University Student Missions in Murfreesboro, N.C. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019