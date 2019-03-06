Faye Dandridge New York - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Ms. Faye Bell (Fairy) Dandridge formerly of Ridgeville, SC entered into eternal rest on on February 27, 2019 in New York. The last religious rites for Ms. Dandridge will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 11:00 AM at Greater New Hope AME Church, Rev. Carol Berry, Pastor. Interment: Sharon Cemetery. Her siblings Mr. Charles (Mattie Mae) Dandridge, Mrs. Vashti D. Spellman (the late Alexander), Mrs. Lillie D. (Thomas) Washington Mr. Mose (Rev. Cynthia) Dandridge; request her sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Ms. Dandridge will be held TODAY, March 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Dandridge.
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019