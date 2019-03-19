Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
Florence Kleckley Bowick


Florence Kleckley Bowick Obituary
Florence Kleckley Bowick Charleston - Florence Kleckley Bowick, 81, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Walter Kenneth Bowick, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, March 18, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Florence was born May 11, 1937 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late George Dixon Kleckley and Florence Boykin Kleckley. She was a former member of the O.E.S. She is survived by her two daughters, Ellen Bowick Torres, Carol Bowick Molony(Randy) all of Charleston, SC; two sons, Walter Kenneth Bowick, Jr (JoAnn) of Canterbury, NH, and George D. Bowick of MO; eight grandchildren; sister Georgette Richter of Brevard, SC. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Renee Bowick and grandson Joshua Ismael Torres. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org and/or A . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
