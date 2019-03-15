Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Hazel Faulkner. View Sign





Frances Hazel Faulkner COTTAGEVILLE, SC -- Frances Hazel Faulkner was born on May 26, 1926 in McCormick, South Carolina and entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on March 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Jacob W. Kelly and Effie Maness Kelly. She was a former faithful member of Maple Cane Baptist Church and more recently Givhans Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her health would no longer permit. She was a devoted wife and mother, a true Proverbs 31 servant to her family and to all those who knew her. Her love of cooking, canning, taking care of her family and those she adopted as family over the years through birth and love was the joy of her life. She was married to the love of her life, Emmett C. Faulkner, Sr., for 56 1/2 years. They lived in North Charleston until his retirement from Westvaco in 1988 and then moved to Cottageville to live on his family's land. She took great pleasure in taking care of him and meeting his every need. They enjoyed raising their five children, gardening and fishing. She cooked many meals for her husband's hunting club, and all the members were invited to share and enjoy the food and fellowship. She and Emmett spent endless hours on the Edisto River and Tail Race Canal fishing and enjoying each other's company. She is survived by two sons, Emmett C. Faulkner, Jr. (Gale) of Summerville, and James M. Faulkner (Martha) of Cottageville and a daughter, Frances F. Driggers (James) of Moncks Corner. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandson and one sister, Iris Brown of Greenwood, South Carolina. In addition, she is survived by some very special friends, Virginia Stanfield, Betty Tumbleston, Lucretia Pate and Jean Mixson, Marie Parker and her daughter Gracey Parker and a very special sister-in-law, Dessilee Faulkner. Hazel's family would also like to thank Intrepid Hospice, her nurses, Will Strickland and Lisa Morelock and her caregiver, Nikki Jenkins for the exceptional and loving care given to her during the latter months of her life. She loved them and looked forward to their visits and the time she was able to share with them. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Emmett C. Faulkner, Sr., one son, Eugune E. (Geno) Faulkner, one daughter, Judy F. Prentiss, a son-in-law, Harry C. Prentiss, a daughter-in-law, Sarah S. Faulkner, three brothers, William, Marcus and James, a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. Our dear mother, "Grandma" and sister will be missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of the lives that she touched. Flowers will be accepted or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contribtiuons be directed in her memory to the following: Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406; or to, Maple Cane Baptist Church, Meals on Wheels, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, South Carolina 29435. Funeral services will be conducted 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon, March 17, 2019, from Givhans Baptist Church, 2140 Old Beech Hill Road, Ridgeville. Interment will follow in Maple Cane Baptist Church Cemetery, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville next to her beloved husband, Emmett and her children, Judy and Geno. The family will receive friends during the time of visitation this Saturday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro, 843 538 5408. Visit the online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneral home.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Funeral Home Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home

1193 Bells Highway P.O. Box 50

Walterboro , SC 29488

Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2019

