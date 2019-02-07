Fred Coker Jr. Charleston - Fred W. Coker Jr. entered into eternal rest the morning of February 7, 2019. He was born February 14, 1942 in Danville, VA to the late Fred and Doris Shannon Bercaw Coker. He was a graduate of Chicora H.S. and the College of Charleston. He retired from Polaris Missile Facility Atlantic as a Budget Analyst. He served in the Army Reserve in the 304th Ordinance Battalion and in the 941st Transportation Company. He was of the Baptist Faith. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Fred's honor to the . A Visitation will be held Sunday February 10, 2019 from 4-5 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. He will be interred at Leemont Cemetery in Danville, VA at a later date. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019