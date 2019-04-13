Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Gypin. View Sign







CPT. Fred Gypin Jr. (USMC, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - Fred Gypin, Jr., 87, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., entered into eternal rest Friday, April 12, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in J. HENRY SUTHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m where an Etiwan Masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. His graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant at 10:00 a.m. Fred was born July 9, 1931 on Sullivan's Island, S.C., son of the late Fred Gypin, Sr. and Adelma Matheson Gypin. Fred enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1950 and was stationed in Seattle, WA. For three years, he served on the NORTHWIND, an ice breaker, in Alaska and Greenland via the Panama Canal. For the next 22 years, he was in the US Marine Corps. He began his career by attending sea school and was assigned to the USS SARATOGA, CVA 60, a new aircraft carrier, stationed in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. He then completed DI School at Parris Island, S.C., his college education, and Warrant Officer School at Quantico. After his promotion to Captain, he became Commander of an infantry company in Viet Nam. For his service during this conflict, he received the Bronze Star for valor and numerous medals and ribbons for meritorious service. He sustained neck and hip injuries while at fire support base ALPINE from a mortar round concussion and was medevaced to Great Lakes Hospital. He received the Purple Heart and, upon his return to active duty, served as a company commander and Provost Marshall at Parris Island, S.C. Since his retirement, he worked for the nuclear plant in Columbia, S.C., sold real estate, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels some seven years. A key to better understanding Fred Gypin is suggested in a study by sociologist Dr. Morris Massey, in which he postulates all values are developed and locked in place during the imprint period - birth plus seven years. That 1938 was arguable the very central clutches of the Great Depression. From this perspective, it is no coincidence that Fred Gypin has virtually rejected the computer age; he has no desktop or laptop, no iPhone or email, and no cellphone. A small concession is the recorded telephone message with capacity to screen his land-line calls. Fred Gypin is a minimalist and offers no rationale to justify it. Fred was a Shriner in the Masonic Lodge, Mount Pleasant, and a member of the VFW and American Legion. He is survived by a daughter, Kim Ann Gypin, a son, Ken Alan Gypin, a grandson, Ethan Williams, a nephew, Chris Gypin, and his best friend Mary Felber. He was predeceased by a son, Fred Gypin, III, his brother, Jack L. Gypin, and Gunner, his beloved bulldog. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any veterans' organizations and/or Roper Hospice Cottage. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019

