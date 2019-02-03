|
|
Fred Stroble Summerville - Mr. Fred Stroble, 80, of Summerville, SC, a retired U.S. Marshal, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. The family will be receiving friends at 7804 Rosin Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418. Funeral notice later. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2019