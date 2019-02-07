In Loving Memory Of GARY BENJAMIN MITCHELL "BENJI" Nov. 23, 1960 ~ Feb. 8, 2018 1st Anniversary In Heaven We did not know that morning what sorrow the day would bring, when a heart of gold stop beating and we couldn't do a thing. Oh, how we'd love to see you smile, to sit and talk with you a while. To be together in the same old way, would be our special wish today. We miss you now, our hearts are sore. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can ever take your place. You're not forgotten dear Brother, nor ever shall you be. As long as life and memory last, We shall remember thee. Love Dearly, Mom, Dorothy Mitchell and Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019