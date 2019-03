George Arnett Goose Creek - George D. Arnett, 82, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1936 in Harlem, Georgia, son of Ruby Rainwater and Charlie Arnett. George was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Haru Arnett and son, Sakae Arnett. He is survived by four sons: Kenichi Tamagusuku of Goose Creek, SC, Douglas Arnett of Goose Creek, SC, Francis Arnett and wife Rachel of Camden, SC, and Lamonte Arnett and wife Darlene of Myrtle Beach, SC; Mr. Arnett is also survived by eleven grandchildren, fifteen great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. George enjoyed bowling, gardening, and spending time with his family. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer First Class, as well as from MWR after thirty years as a bowling center mechanic. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 2839 S Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Memorial contributions may be made to the in George's name. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary