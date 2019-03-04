Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
George Drayton Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Mr. George Drayton Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019. Residence: 347 6th Ave., Mt. Pleasant, SC 24964. Mr. Drayton is the father of Mr. George Drayton Jr.; the brother of Ms. Janice Evansand Mr. Herbert Drayton; and the step-brother of Mr. Isaac Green. He was 63 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5649. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019
