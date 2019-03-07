|
George Drayton, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Drayton, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity AME Church, 378 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Interment: Scandaville Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Mr. Drayton is survived by his son, Mr. George Drayton Jr.; siblings: Ms. Janice Evans, Mr. Herbert Drayton and Mr. Isaac Green; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Drayton will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3646 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019