Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Russell "Rusty" Duncan. View Sign





George Russell "Rusty" Duncan GOOSE CREEK - It's rare to find someone who thinks about others before himself, but that was the case with Rusty Duncan. He was the first to offer help and the last to expect anything in return for the countless acts of generosity he bestowed upon his family, friends, and often, even strangers. His kind, gentle spirit paired with his humble, easygoing personality drew others to him; he had friends from every walk of life and valued each of them equally. Never one to speak negatively about others, Rusty looked for and saw the good in everyone. Having lived in Goose Creek since birth, Rusty was an avid fisherman and could often be found fishing up and down the Cooper River as well as the inshore saltwater marshes. He loved to catch all types of fish and took his family and friends on adventurous trips they will forever cherish. He knew the waterways and was conscious of the tides, except for that one time he got stranded in the marsh because of the outgoing tide. While his fishing companion was in a panic over the situation, Rusty calmly assured him that they would get out of there just as soon as the tide came back in, and they did. Rusty was known to many as a pool shark. Having played the game since he was a little boy barely tall enough to see over the table, he became a local legend because of his phenomenal skills and made many lifelong friends while playing the game he loved. He even built a pool room on his property that was always open to others. You could never underestimate Rusty's ability to make the most difficult shots, though his humble nature kept him from bragging about it. Perhaps Rusty's compassionate nature was best reflected by his genuine love for animals. His house and yard were filled with dogs and cats, most of them rescues that needed a loving home which he willingly provided, and they brought him a lot of joy over the years. If one's character can be judged by the way he treats animals, then Rusty's is above reproach. George Russell Duncan touched many lives; he will be tremendously missed by his family and friends. A (casual attire) Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Carolina Memorial Park. Everyone is invited to join his family as they honor his memory and celebrate the life he lived! Rusty is survived by his brother Hugh (Gloria) Duncan, his sister Pat (Rufus) Wofford, seven nieces and nephews, 17 great-nephews and -nieces, and three great-great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, Rusty would appreciate donations to any no-kill animal shelter. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close