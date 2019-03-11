|
Gertrude "Gertie" Haynes Brown Charleston - Ms. Gertrude "Gertie" Haynes Brown, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Residence: 51 Clemons St., Charleston, SC 29403. Ms. Brown is the daughter of the late Mr. Elliott and Mrs. Matilda Pempleton Haynes; the mother of Mr. James Haynes (Rosemary), Mr. Tony Leroy Haynes (Cathy) and the late Mr. Bernard L. Haynes and Mr. Cornelius Haynes; and the sister of Ms. Anna Harley. She was a Technical Assistance at the Medical University Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5649. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019