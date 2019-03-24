|
Gilbert Leon Chisolm Charleston - Mr. Gilbert Leon Chisolm of Charleston, SC, devoted husband of Mrs. Nancy Chisolm, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 22, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Gilbert Leon Chisolm are invited to attend his Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Charleston First Assembly, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday from 11:30 AM until the hour of service. Mr. Chisolm will be laid to rest in Sea Grove, NC. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2019