Gloria Elizabeth Sharp Masche Charleston - Gloria Elizabeth Sharp Masche, 86, of James Island, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The relatives and friends of Gloria Elizabeth Sharp Masche are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Road, James Island. Father S. Thomas Kingsley will celebrate the Mass, with the Rite of Committal following at Holy Cross Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM Tuesday, with visitation continuing afterward until 8:00 PM, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Born April 20, 1932 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of Ella Mae O'Brien Sharp and Henry George Sharp, Gloria was married to the late Emil L. Masche, Jr. on April 2, 1949, until his death in June 1992. She was raised in Charleston and attended Courtney schools. Gloria was a member of Nativity Church and a long-time member of the Nativity choir for over 30 years. She served in the food industry for many years and then as a receptionist for Dr. Jackson in pediatric dentistry in downtown Charleston. While her daughters attended parochial schools, she volunteered at Nativity as well as Bishop England High School. Gloria enjoyed bowling, reading, crossword puzzles, scratch off tickets, and senior citizen gambling trips with her friend, Barbara (Tootsie) Connolly, shopping and visiting New York City to attend musicals. Gloria is survived by three daughters: Trudie Ann Shingledecker (Roy), Karen Elizabeth Kone (James Sr.) and Annette Masche Litchfield (George). She is predeceased by her husband, daughter Suzanne Marie Lawrence, and grandchildren Heather Dawn Shingledecker and James Kone, Jr. She was a devoted, loving, kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to six grandchildren: Michele Lawton (Pete), Dale Antley (Heather), David Shingledecker (Yvette), Rachael Antley, Richard Bridgeman (Dorian and son, Leland), and Matthew Shingledecker; five great-grandchildren: TJ, Chandler, Ryan, Shaye and Michael; and five great-great grandchildren: Ariel, Jasmine, Bryson, Ariana and Soraya. One of seven siblings, Gloria is survived by her brother, Ernest Dewey "Buddy" Sharp and her sister, Juanita McDonald. She is predeceased by Warren Herbert Sharp, Julia Irma Murray, Robert Emmett Sharp and Albert Brown Sharp. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made either to the Nativity Catholic Church Building Fund or the (www.kidney.org). Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365.