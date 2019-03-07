Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Gloria J. "Sweet" Brown

Gloria J. "Sweet" Brown
Gloria J. "Sweet" Brown Parkers Ferry, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Gloria J. Brown and those of her children, Catreace (Gabriel) Brown-Baker, Gloria C.T. Brown, and Esau Brown, Jr.; grandchildren, Kamesha, Aneko, Kamora and Quinton Jr.; siblings, the late Arthur (Pat) Smalls, Richard (the late Lessie) Smalls, Barbara (the late John) White, the late Sadie (Ronald) Green, Vernon Smalls, James (Joyce) Smalls, and Joyce (Marvin) Holmes; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service at 11AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5629 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC Interment: Greater St. Mark Church Cemetery. NO WAKE. Viewing on Today (FRIDAY) at Walker's Mortuary 3-7PM. Final arrangements entrusted to Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
