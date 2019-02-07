Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Gregory "Debo" Greene

Gregory "Debo" Greene Obituary
Gregory "Debo" Greene Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Gregory "Debo" Greene are invited to attend his Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Stempoint Cemetery, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Greg is survived by his wife, Rachel Greene; mother, Karma L. Greene; grandmothers, Virginia Davis and Louise Robinson; sister, LaTosha Greene; sons, Danen "Rashard" Greene, Alvin Brown and Raheen Brown and daughters, Shanee Jenkins, Renee Jenkins and Rachel "China" Brown; 15 grandchildren; niece, Danesha Greene; godsister, Tanasha (James) Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Criswell. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
