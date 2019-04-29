Gussie Heyward Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Gussie Mae Heyward and those of her children, Mary (LC) Porter, Richard (Betty) Heyward, the late Marilyn Heyward, Sharon Green, Brenda (Timothy) Armstrong and Michael (Evelyn) Heyward; and those of her siblings, Joseph (Juanita) Heyward and Eleanor (Chauncey Lee) Jackson are invited to attend her home going service on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11:00AM at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 153 Alexander St., Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Heyward will repose this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the church for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019