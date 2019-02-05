In Loving Memory Of Our Son HARMON LEE BAZZLE, III Who departed this life 29 years ago today February 6, 1990 Gone are the days that used to be. Gone is your face we still long to see. Gone is the smile you always had. Gone is that happy boy, who was never sad. Gone is the life that belonged to you. Gone is your future that you never knew. 29 long years, it has been and how, we still miss you so. Never will we be the same again, this we will always know. But never will our memories go. Never will our heart's tears not flow. Never will we stop missing you, because that is something we cannot do. And Dear Harmon, Never will we stop loving you, because our Sweet Darlin, We still "Loves You" too! Always on our minds, And Forever in our hearts. Mommy & Daddy
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019