Harold Hayden Goose Creek - Harold Richard Hayden, 67, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on February 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born on June 2, 1951 in Augusta, Georgia, son of Myrtice King and Harold Hayden. Harold was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his sister, Annette Faulk. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Margaret (Suzy) Hayden of Goose Creek, South Carolina; a daughter, DeAun Hayden Kirven (Phillip); step-daughter, Anna Rhett Miller (Robert); step-son, Alexander Glenn Cobb; grandchildren Riggs, Leyton and Logan, as well as numerous family and friends. Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In his free time he enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs, cooking, camping, fishing and spending time with his three grandchildren. He worked as a general contractor for thirty years in the Charleston area. The family will receive friends on February 9, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, at 869 St James Ave., Goose Creek, SC. Other services to remain private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, 843-553-1511.