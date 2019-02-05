Home

LCDR Harold Norman Cobb USN Ret.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LCDR Harold Norman Cobb USN Ret. Obituary
LCDR Harold Norman Cobb, USN Ret. Hanahan - LCDR Harold Norman Cobb, USN Ret., 88, of Hanahan, SC, husband of Dolores J. Wilson Cobb died Sunday, February 3, 2019. A private burial with military honors will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Hal was born October 19, 1930 in Deepwater, MO. During his 25 year naval career, he served on conventional and nuclear submarines. He later retired as a real estate broker. Hal is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores J. Cobb; two sons, William "Larry" Cobb (Maureen) all of Hanahan, SC, Gerald Glenn Cobb (Kimberly Pugh) of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister, Lois Grogan of Torrance, CA; four grandchildren: Anna Rhett Miller of Roswell, GA, Alexander Cobb of Scottsdale, AZ, Lynn Florie of Hanahan, SC and Will Cobb of Royal Palm Beach, FL; six great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019
