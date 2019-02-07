Harold William Owens Johns Island - Harold William Owens, 85, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Elizabeth Giggleman Owens entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Harold was born April 2, 1933 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Nealie F. Owens and Lizzie Brown Owens. He was the retired owner of Owens Construction Company. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Owens of Johns Island, SC; two sons, Harold W. Owens, Jr. (Darlene) of Charleston, SC, Kenny R. Owens (Linda) of Johns Island, SC; daughter-in-law, Carole Owens of Johns Island, SC; six grandchildren, Tabatha Bollenberg (Matt), Kenny Owens, Jr. (Lisa), Debbie Owens, Miles Owens (Shelly), Chase Owens, Cory Owens, and seven great-grandchildren, Lucy, Caitlynn, Rylee, Marina, Jackson, Colin and Claire; three sisters, Barbara Sponar, Virginia Babcock and Mary Saulisbury all of Charleston, SC, nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by his son Chip Owens. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary