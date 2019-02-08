|
Harold William Owens Johns Island - The Funeral Service for Harold William Owens will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019