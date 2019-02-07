|
Harriet G. Simpson Charleston - Charleston -Mrs. Harriet G. Simpson, 97, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Residence: 399 Sumter St., Charleston, SC, 29403. Mrs. Simpson is the widow of Mr. Alexander "Alex" Simpson, Sr.; daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel and Flora Dingle Glover; mother of Mr. Alexander "AT" Simpson, Jr. and the late Mrs. Alexis Ivey Simpson Williams; grandmother of Mr. Cory Anthony Williams and Mrs. Kim Williams Odom; and the aunt of her special caregiver, Mrs. Flora G. "Flo" Myers-Smith. Mrs. Simpson was 97 years old and a retired Educator from Burke High School and the former CA Brown High School. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com.Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019