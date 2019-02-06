Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Austin Sr.. View Sign





Harry Austin, Sr. Pinopolis,SC - Harry Dale Austin, Sr., "Mr. Harry", 72, of Pinopolis, widower of Louise Chinners Austin, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Harry was born September 20, 1946 in Berkeley County, a son of Woodrow Wilson Austin and Grace Hill Austin. Upon completing Barber College, Harry walked into Friendly Barber Shop in Moncks Corner in January 1965 at the age of 18, where he had a successful career for 54 years. He loved his family and attending his grandchildren's extracurricular activities. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, carpentry, going to movies and animals. Harry was a member of First Baptist Church Moncks Corner where he taught children's church for many years. He served the community by cutting hair for shut-ins and inmates. A recipient of Bill Sharp's Good Apple Award, Harry was a true friend to his community and will be sadly missed. Surviving are a son- Harry Dale Austin, Jr. and his wife, Terri, of Moncks Corner; two daughters- Tracy Branham and her husband, William, of Isle of Palms; Jennifer Driggers and her husband, Danny, of Moncks Corner; seven grandchildren- John Cabaniss IV, Jared Cabaniss, Hannah Austin, Charity Hope Austin, Madison Driggers, Daniel Driggers and Rylie Driggers. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by a sister, Joan Austin Daniels. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Moncks Corner, Saturday evening, February 9, 2019, at 5:30. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 o'clock until the hour of service, directed by RUSSELL FUNERAL CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Religious Service Information First Baptist Church

112 E Main St

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Send Flowers Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019

