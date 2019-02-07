Harry Austin, Sr. Pinopolis, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Harry Dale Austin, Sr. are invited to attend his memorial service at First Baptist Church, Moncks Corner, this Saturday evening, February 9, 2019 at 5:30. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 o'clock until the hour of service, directed by RUSSELL FUNERAL CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd. North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019