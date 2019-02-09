Harry Timrod Palmer Charleston - Harry Timrod Palmer, 63 of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Diane Natale Palmer, passed on Thursday, February 7, 2019. His funeral will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway at 3pm. The family will receive friends, Friday, February 15, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street from 5pm - 7pm. Harry was born August 12, 1955 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James L. Palmer and Patricia B. Palmer. As a surfer boy with blue eyes and long blonde hair, Harry met Diane at Jacksonville University. Having known each other since those carefree college days, Harry and Diane would have celebrated 40 years of marriage in April. Harry earned his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of North Florida, which he often put to use as a devoted listener and avid advice-giver. Along with his job as an insurance broker, Harry was a proud and active member of the Society of Colonial Wars and the Bastiat Society. Harry never lost his wisdom, wit, love of surfing, his garden or devotion to his wife and children even during the most difficult of times, and his memory will continue to touch many lives. He is survived by his wife, Diane of Charleston; daughter, Alison H. Palmer of Bethesda, MD; two sons: Kyle M. Palmer, Cody L. Palmer and his wife Dr. Jess Hannah with their daughter Natale R. Palmer, both of Charleston, SC; brother, James L. Palmer and his wife Sherry Palmer of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Patricia P. Parker and her husband Jay Parker of Birmingham, AL and Helen P. Seal and her husband Mitchell Seal of San Antonio, TX. The Palmer family would like to personally thank Kema, Krista, Damonica and Sharon for the dedicated and loving care they gave to Harry; he looked forward to his time with each one of you. Memorials may be made to The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis by email: [email protected] or by phone: 305.243.7147; Roper St. Francis Foundation-Spinal Cord Injury Center Endowment by visiting: htts://www.rsfhfoundation.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary