Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Parish Church
3673 Maybank Highway
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Timrod Palmer


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Timrod Palmer Obituary
Harry Timrod Palmer Charleston - The Funeral Service for Harry Timrod Palmer will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway, at 3pm. The family will receive friends, Friday, February 15, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, from 5pm - 7pm. Memorials may be made to The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis by email: [email protected] or by phone: 305.243.7147; Roper St. Francis Foundation-Spinal Cord Injury Center Endowment by visiting: htts://www.rsfhfoundation.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now