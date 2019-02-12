|
|
Harry Timrod Palmer Charleston - The Funeral Service for Harry Timrod Palmer will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway, at 3pm. The family will receive friends, Friday, February 15, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, from 5pm - 7pm. Memorials may be made to The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis by email: [email protected] or by phone: 305.243.7147; Roper St. Francis Foundation-Spinal Cord Injury Center Endowment by visiting: htts://www.rsfhfoundation.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019