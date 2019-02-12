Helen "Jerrie" Finnegan Ridgeway Charleston - Helen "Jerrie" Finnegan Ridgeway, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend entered into eternal rest Monday, February 11, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 888 King Street at 10:00 am. Rite of Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Jerrie was born July 5, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of James Joseph Finnegan and Mary Rowland Finnegan. She attended Bishop England High School. She loved Folly Beach and celebrating life with her family and friends. She was a member of The Church of the Nativity Catholic Church. Jerrie is survived by her three daughters: Lynn R. Curry (Ben) of Charleston, SC, Kelly Clements (Lewis) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Tifini R. Stafford (Alex) of Florence, SC; son, Lawrence M. "Trey" Ridgeway (Brooke) of Florence, SC; brother, James Joseph Finnegan of Charleston, SC; sister, Peggy F. Baker of Savannah, GA; six grandchildren: Elliott, Matt, Lucas, Shay, Ryan and Carsyn; two great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Finn; and many special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, N. Charleston, SC 29406 or a charity of your own choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary