Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
888 King Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ridgeway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Finnegan "Jerrie" Ridgeway


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Finnegan "Jerrie" Ridgeway Obituary
Helen "Jerrie" Finnegan Ridgeway Charleston - Helen "Jerrie" Finnegan Ridgeway, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend entered into eternal rest Monday, February 11, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 888 King Street at 10:00 am. Rite of Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Jerrie was born July 5, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of James Joseph Finnegan and Mary Rowland Finnegan. She attended Bishop England High School. She loved Folly Beach and celebrating life with her family and friends. She was a member of The Church of the Nativity Catholic Church. Jerrie is survived by her three daughters: Lynn R. Curry (Ben) of Charleston, SC, Kelly Clements (Lewis) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Tifini R. Stafford (Alex) of Florence, SC; son, Lawrence M. "Trey" Ridgeway (Brooke) of Florence, SC; brother, James Joseph Finnegan of Charleston, SC; sister, Peggy F. Baker of Savannah, GA; six grandchildren: Elliott, Matt, Lucas, Shay, Ryan and Carsyn; two great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Finn; and many special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, N. Charleston, SC 29406 or a charity of your own choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now