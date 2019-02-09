|
Helen Jackson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Helen Loretta Jackson are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Old Ashley Baptist Association Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment - First Baptist Church of James Island Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Jackson is survived by her children, LaToya Jackson, Latonia Jackson, Reanda (Raheen) Scott, John Jackson, III, Michelle Jackson and Vantrelle Pratt-Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Ethellen Frasier; siblings, Remus (Cynthia) Frasier, Anthony (Cheryl) Frasier, Rev. Bonita Saxby, Harry Frasier, Audrey (Rodney, Jr.) Kent; Jondella Bennett, Sara Cromwell, Leroy (Michelle) Pratt, Robert Pratt and Debra Alston; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019