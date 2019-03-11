Helena "Lenni" Freeburg Mt. Pleasant - Helena "Lenni" Freeburg, 87, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of Dwight Theodore Freeburg entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Franke at Seaside Rodenburg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road at 10:30am. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Born December 6, 1931 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, she was the only child of Henry Slaugh and Helena Brown Slaugh. Lenni graduated from Lancaster Country Day School in 1949 and the Rhode Island School of Design in 1953. She met her husband, Dwight Theodore Freeburg, during her senior year and they married June 26, 1954. His naval career took them first to Pensacola, FL, followed by Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. When Dwight began his career in the insurance industry, they moved to New Jersey, and were longtime residents of Basking Ridge. Lenni was a gifted artist and illustrator. While her sons were in school she was active in their education and received the Award of Excellence for the Annual Workshop School Communications Competition from Bernards Township School District. As a member of Somerset Hills Lutheran Church she made puppets and wrote plays for Sunday School and created illustrations of the pastor's sermons which remain on display at the Church. She was a leader in Stephen Ministries. Lenni also wrote the music and lyrics to "Ring Out Christ's Glory". Every year friends and family members looked forward to receiving a Christmas card which she personally designed. In 1997 she and Dwight moved to Kiawah Island where she was involved in the Art Guild and appointed by the mayor to the Arts Council. They moved to Franke at Seaside in 2010. She is survived by her spouse, Dwight Theodore Freeburg of Mount Pleasant, SC, son, Eric Freeburg of Charleston and son, Jon Freeburg of Summerville, SC. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC, 29403 or Lutheran Homes of SC Foundation, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC, 29063, lutheranhomesscfoundation.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary