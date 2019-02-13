Henry Fowles Rivers, IV Johns Island - Henry Fowles Rivers IV, 91, of Johns Island, South Carolina passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. Henry was born July 7, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Henry Fowles Rivers and Evelyn LaRoche Hart Rivers. He was a graduate of Clemson University with a BS degree in engineering and was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Henry was a retired Geophysicist in oil exploration, which took the family to South America, Great Britain and the Middle East. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carmen Vence Rivers of Johns Island, SC; son, Henry F. Rivers, V (Pamela) of Mebane, NC; two daughters, Carolina Rivers Vence (Stuart Van Meter) of Hendersonville, NC, Rebecca Rivers Bent (John) of Bronxville, NY; brother, Joseph LaRoche Rivers of Johns Island, SC; and three grandchildren, Zoe Blackwell Bent, Gemma Vence Bent and Faith Rivers Bent. In lieu of flowers, the family would be most grateful for any memorial contribution to The Lowcountry Open Land Trust or the SC Coastal Conservation League. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary