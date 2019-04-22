|
Henry Glover Charleston - Mr. Henry "Keg" Glover, 77, of Charleston, SC, a retired Longshoreman, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Glover; daughter, Angela Simmons; grandson, Marvin Gallant, II. He is survived by his special friend, Marilyn Winburn; brothers, Bernard Walker (Lucille) and Lenard Walker; children, Charlinda Gallant (Marvin), Marcus Glover (Bettye), Henry Glover, Jr. and Trevor Glover; grandchildren, Martino Glover (Michelle), Kevin Glover, Timothy Glover, Amber Gallant, Rochelle Glover, Arianna Glover and Earl Simmons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral notice later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'SMORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019