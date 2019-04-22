Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Glover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Glover Obituary
Henry Glover Charleston - Mr. Henry "Keg" Glover, 77, of Charleston, SC, a retired Longshoreman, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Glover; daughter, Angela Simmons; grandson, Marvin Gallant, II. He is survived by his special friend, Marilyn Winburn; brothers, Bernard Walker (Lucille) and Lenard Walker; children, Charlinda Gallant (Marvin), Marcus Glover (Bettye), Henry Glover, Jr. and Trevor Glover; grandchildren, Martino Glover (Michelle), Kevin Glover, Timothy Glover, Amber Gallant, Rochelle Glover, Arianna Glover and Earl Simmons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral notice later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'SMORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now