In LovingMemory Of HERBERT L. MANIGAULT, SR. April 9, 1934 ~ February 7, 2005 Happy 14th Anniversary In Heaven Another year is here and it seems like only yesterday. Daddy, we'd like to thank you for the love you gave when you were here. God have you in his care. Rest in Peace. Love and miss you always, children, Barb, Allie, Herb, Corey, Chad and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019