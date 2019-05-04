Homer Clayton Burrous, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Homer Clayton Burrous, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC. The son of Homer Clayton Burrous and Susan Stacy Burrous, Homer was born on October 15, 1926, and grew up in West Point, Mississippi, with his sisters Libby and Jane. He served in the United States Army Air Corps in England and Germany during World War II. After returning home from the war, he graduated from Mississippi State University. Homer worked for The Coca-Cola Company for 31 years, retiring as Vice President of Bottler Operations. He then served as Chairman of Sunbelt Coca-Cola Bottling Company, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, for ten years. He was deeply committed to serving and supporting his community. He served as Chairman of Spoleto Festival USA, was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Historic Charleston Foundation, and a Trustee of The Lowcountry Open Land Trust. He was a member of the Board of Governors - College of Charleston School of Business. He was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto. He is survived by his wife Shirley Callaway Burrous, their three children: Kathryn Burrous Epps (Charles), Homer Clayton Burrous III (Emily), and Peter McCampbell Burrous (Catherine); ten grandchildren: Tyler Epps (Randall), Peyton Epps (Emily), Cason Epps, Clayton Burrous IV (Anna), Wilson Burrous, Elizabeth Burrous, Peter Burrous, Jr., Bradford Burrous, Leslie Burrous, and Web Burn; and four great-grandchildren: Harrison and Rucker Burrous, Callaway Epps, and Chambers Epps. Homer was an experienced sailor who was never more at home than when he was at sea with Shirley, his family, his friends, and, more often than not, his dogs. He possessed a dry wit and unflagging good humor, which delighted his family and everyone he met. His grandchildren will always remember the times they spent with him on Kiawah Island and sailing the high seas, all the while forming cherished friendships with one another. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip's Church, Spoleto Festival USA, Historic Charleston Foundation, the Board of Governors - College of Charleston School of Business or the . The family will receive guests at reception at the Carolina Yacht Club immediately following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary