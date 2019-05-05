|
Homer Clayton Burrous, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Homer Clayton Burrous, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC. The family will receive guests at reception at the Carolina Yacht Club immediately following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip's Church, Spoleto Festival USA, Historic Charleston Foundation, the Board of Governors - College of Charleston School of Business or the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 6, 2019