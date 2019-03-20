|
Howell William Branch Charleston - A Memorial Service for Howell William Branch will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson, Suite 208A, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019