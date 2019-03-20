Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Howell William Branch Charleston - A Memorial Service for Howell William Branch will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson, Suite 208A, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019
