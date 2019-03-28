Hugh E. Cairns, Sr. JOHNS ISLAND - Hugh E. Cairns, Sr. , 94, of Johns Island, SC and husband for 56 years of the late Charlotte Elizabeth Berry, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Army from 1943 to 1946. He then graduated with Honors from Norwich University in 1949 with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. His entire career centered around designing and working on advanced military projects. Hugh was proud of his designation as a Space Pioneer for his work with the Kennedy Space Center. Serving his country and his church was a very important part of his life. He was an Air Force Reservist until 1959 and a member of the Florida Civil Air Patrol for 30 years where he flew search and rescue missions as a commercial rated pilot along with teaching navigation. He was an active member of the James Island Presbyterian Church where he was dearly loved by his church family. Hugh is a follower of our Lord Jesus. He is survived by his son, Hugh, Jr. and a good friend Kevin Baker along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held at the James Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11:00 am. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary